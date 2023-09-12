Left Menu

Jharkhand: Idol, two crowns stolen from century-old temple in Palamu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:50 IST
An idol and two crowns worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from a temple in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

An idol of Lord Laddu Gopal made of 'astadhatu', and silver crowns of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi were stolen from the famed temple, located on the bank of Koel river in Medininagar, on Monday night, they said.

The entire theft was caught on CCTV cameras, and an investigation has been started, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

It is also a matter of investigation as to how the footage of the CCTV went viral on social media before police could get it, she said.

It was not immediately clear whether the thief was local, she said.

In the footage, a man was seen stealing the idol and the crowns from the temple.

The temple was built in 1867 and the idol of Lord Laddu Gopal is about 150 years old, priest Sunil Choubey said.

He demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

