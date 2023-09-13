Left Menu

Mahuta to attend Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

“Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply committed to working with our pacific whanau to strengthen our cooperation, and share ways to combat the challenges facing the Blue Pacific Continent,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-09-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 11:50 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will attend the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Suva, Fiji alongside New Zealand’s regional counterparts.

“The Forum is the core platform for Pacific countries to talanoa and build consensus on issues of shared interest and importance like climate change, regional security and ensuring we continue to work together to maintain strong regional unity.

“This meeting will be an opportunity to connect and discuss — as Pacific partners, kanohi ki te kanohi — how the region can continue to work together in response to the many pressures affecting Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, and in ways that support Pacific priorities and enhance Pacific mana.”

“This will include agreeing to an implementation plan for the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent — our region’s North Star, guiding us as we work together and with our partners to secure the future of our region.

“Engagement that recognises, advances and reinforces Pacific leadership on regional security, and on climate ambition and climate resilience, is also critical to maintaining strong regional unity — and to supporting security and prosperity, both for the Pacific and here, in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta departs New Zealand on 13 September. While in Fiji, she will also undertake bilateral meetings with Forum Foreign Ministers and visit Adi Cakobau School.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

