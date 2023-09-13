Left Menu

Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar appears before EOW for probe into COVID-19 body bags purchase 'scam'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:09 IST
Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar appears before EOW for probe into COVID-19 body bags purchase 'scam'
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police for the second time this week in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims.

Pednekar reached the EOW office in south Mumbai at around 11 am, an official said.

Earlier, the former mayor appeared before the EOW on Monday when she questioned for two hours by the police, following an FIR registered against her and two other persons.

The EOW had registered the case against Pednekar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and the purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022, when the term of the BMC's general body ended. Fresh civic elections are yet to be held.

On September 6, the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for four weeks to Pednekar, noting the case probe was on and at this stage custodial interrogation was not warranted.

The HC had directed Pednekar to cooperate with the probe into the case and appear before the EOW on September 11, 13 and 16 for questioning.

In her pre-arrest bail plea, Pednekar claimed she was falsely implicated in the case and the complaint against her was politically motivated.

She claimed the case was lodged only after the split in the Shiv Sena party and that she is being targeted as she belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023