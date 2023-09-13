Pak court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan in cipher case till Sep 26

Left Menu

The cipher case was filed last month against Khan on the allegations of violating secret laws of the country in the matter of a cable sent by the Pakistan embassy in Washington in March last year.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:13 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A special court in Pakistan on Wednesday extended judicial remand of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case till September 26.

The special court – newly formed to hear cases related to the Official Secrets Act, 1923 – Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing of the cipher case inside the Attock Jail where the former prime minister is currently lodged.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also produced in court on Wednesday following the completion of his 14-day judicial remand.

The 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been kept in jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. His sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 29, but he continues to remain in Attock prison in the cipher case. His remand has been extended till September 13 by a special court in the case.

The cricketer-turned-politician is charged with the violation of the Official Secrets Act in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable from Pakistan's embassy in Washington.

The special court hearing the case extended Khan's remand till September 26.

“Judicial remand of Chairman PTI Imran Khan extended till September 26,” Khan’s PTI party said in a brief message on WhatsApp.

The court also extended Qureshi's judicial remand till September 26.

Earlier, the law ministry issued a notification on Tuesday, expressing no objections to conducting the trial in jail, saying that special court judge Abul requested that proceedings be held in Attock jail “due to security reasons”.

The hearing comes at the end of a 14-day judicial remand which was ordered by the court on the last hearing conducted in the same jail.

The ministry in its notification cited unspecified security issues for allowing hearing in the jail premises.

However, Khan’s spokesman Zulfiqar Bukhari rejected the plea and demanded a trial in a normal court environment.

“Hearing continues citing security concerns, a preposterous excuse saturated with malice when there can be video link appearance if not in person,” he said in a statement.

Bukhari also said that the authorities had not waited for the outcome of the case heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Khan’s trial in jail.

The IHC on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition against the conduct of Khan’s trial in prison, rather than Islamabad.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq concluded proceedings by saying that he would pass an “appropriate order”.

Cipher Case Hearing is to proceed at Attock Prison premises on Wednesday despite a petition filed & awaiting a reserved decision by the Islamabad High Court which is yet to be announced. The hearing continues citing security concerns, a preposterous excuse saturated with malice when there can be a video link appearance if not in person.

The cipher case was filed last month against Khan on the allegations of violating secret laws of the country in the matter of a cable sent by the Pakistan embassy in Washington in March last year.



