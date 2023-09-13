Karnataka: Man held for selling banned drug

As part of its ongoing drive to combat the drug menace, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a person involved in the sale of banned MDMA drug to residents and students in the city.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Sawaz (30), a resident of Mukkacheri in Ullal.

Police said acting on definite information that a man on a two-wheeler was distributing the drug at Ombathukere in Ullal, the place was raided and the drug seller was arrested. Police seized 25 gm of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh, a mobile phone, Rs 2,120 in cash and a digital weighing scale from the accused. His scooter was also confiscated.

The total value of the seized items amounts to approximately Rs 2.17 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused at the Ullal police station and further investigation is on, police said.

