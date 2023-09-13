Left Menu

Karnataka: Man held for selling banned drug

As part of its ongoing drive to combat the drug menace, the Central Crime Branch CCB police have arrested a person involved in the sale of banned MDMA drug to residents and students in the city.The arrested has been identified as Abdul Sawaz 30, a resident of Mukkacheri in Ullal.Police said acting on definite information that a man on a two-wheeler was distributing the drug at Ombathukere in Ullal, the place was raided and the drug seller was arrested.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:45 IST
As part of its ongoing drive to combat the drug menace, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a person involved in the sale of banned MDMA drug to residents and students in the city.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Sawaz (30), a resident of Mukkacheri in Ullal.

Police said acting on definite information that a man on a two-wheeler was distributing the drug at Ombathukere in Ullal, the place was raided and the drug seller was arrested. Police seized 25 gm of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh, a mobile phone, Rs 2,120 in cash and a digital weighing scale from the accused. His scooter was also confiscated.

The total value of the seized items amounts to approximately Rs 2.17 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused at the Ullal police station and further investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

