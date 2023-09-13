Assam cabinet decides on three assured promotions to police personnel from constable rank

The Assam cabinet has decided that police personnel will be entitled to at least three promotions from the constable rank under the Assured Career Progression Scheme.

The council of ministers, in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Tuesday night, decided that police personnel will be eligible for assured promotion to the next higher level after completion of eight years of regular service in a particular post, subject to performance and vigilance clearance, Tourism and PHE Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

''It will strengthen public service delivery by the law-enforcement personnel through effective management of human resources,'' he said.

Further to ensure the health and well-being of Assam Police personnel in lower ranks, ration money allowances from the rank of followers to inspectors of battalions, including uniformed ministerial staff, will be enhanced to Rs 2,500 per individual monthly, he said.

''This is aimed at improving access of officers/personnel in these ranks to a healthy and nutritious diet which will improve their overall functioning and efficiency,'' Baruah said. The cabinet also decided to construct a unity mall (Ekta Mall) at an estimated cost of Rs 226 crore at the Assam Trade Promotion Organisation complex here to promote national integration and carry forward the concept of 'One District, One Product' (ODOP).

The council of ministers also approved the proposal of a commission for the alteration of areas under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for the inclusion of 41 villages from Biswanath to BTR.

The services of lecturers in the five polytechnics of Chirang, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri and assistant professors in Dhemaji Engineering College will be extended for smooth conduct of technical education, Baruah said.

The cabinet also discussed the draft guidelines on Mukhya Mantri Atma Nirbhar Asom to generate employment opportunities through the setting up of new entrepreneurial ventures, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)