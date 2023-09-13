Putin says North Korea's Kim to visit Vladivostok, defence factories
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would continue his tour of Russia's far east with a visit to Vladivostok and to defence and other factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, RIA news agency reported.
Putin, who earlier held talks with Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and hosted a lunch for the North Korean leader, also said there were opportunities for bilateral military-technical cooperation, though he added that Russia would comply with its international obligations.
Putin said Russia would demonstrate to Kim in Vladivostok the capabilities of its Pacific Fleet. He added that Russia also had something to offer North Korea in the area of agriculture.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea
Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot
At G20 Summit, Biden will reaffirm US commitment of economic cooperation, discuss Russia-Ukraine war: White House
UN experts concerned about adoption of laws on discrediting Russian armed forces
China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine