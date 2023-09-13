Left Menu

Putin says North Korea's Kim to visit Vladivostok, defence factories

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:16 IST
Putin says North Korea's Kim to visit Vladivostok, defence factories
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would continue his tour of Russia's far east with a visit to Vladivostok and to defence and other factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, RIA news agency reported.

Putin, who earlier held talks with Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and hosted a lunch for the North Korean leader, also said there were opportunities for bilateral military-technical cooperation, though he added that Russia would comply with its international obligations.

Putin said Russia would demonstrate to Kim in Vladivostok the capabilities of its Pacific Fleet. He added that Russia also had something to offer North Korea in the area of agriculture.

