Left Menu

Retd Justice KJ Thaker takes over as chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission

Retired Justice Kaushal Jayendra Thaker on Wednesday took over as the chairperson of the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission GSHRC, nearly a week after Governor Acharya Devvrat appointed him to the post.Justice Thaker had been appointed as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in May 2013 and served there till April 2016 before being transferred to Allahabad High Court.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:06 IST
Retd Justice KJ Thaker takes over as chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Retired Justice Kaushal Jayendra Thaker on Wednesday took over as the chairperson of the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC), nearly a week after Governor Acharya Devvrat appointed him to the post.

Justice Thaker had been appointed as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in May 2013 and served there till April 2016 before being transferred to Allahabad High Court. He retired from Allahabad HC on September 3.

He is a graduate of Gujarat University, which also awarded him a PhD in environmental law. He began practising in 1987 before being appointed a district judge in 1997.

He will serve as the chairman of GSHRC for a period of three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023