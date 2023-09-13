3-day annual Urs begins in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind, where the three-day annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi began on Wednesday. A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan are participating in the Urs. People belonging to other faiths are also attending the event. On Wednesday evening, Aizaz Khan, the Charge d'affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi, also reached here for the Urs, officials said. He also offered prayers, they said. ''We are providing accommodation and langar to the visitors. Besides, the district administration and police have been very helpful,'' said Rouza Sharif Khalifa, Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza. The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib. Several pilgrims have been provided accommodation inside the gurdwara by its management run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). On Tuesday, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill had said officials have been directed to ensure bus service, parking space, proper drinking water, health facilities and uninterrupted power supply to the area for Urs.

