3-day annual Urs begins in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind, where the three-day annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi began on Wednesday. The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
- Country:
- India
Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind, where the three-day annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi began on Wednesday. A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan are participating in the Urs. People belonging to other faiths are also attending the event. On Wednesday evening, Aizaz Khan, the Charge d'affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi, also reached here for the Urs, officials said. He also offered prayers, they said. ''We are providing accommodation and langar to the visitors. Besides, the district administration and police have been very helpful,'' said Rouza Sharif Khalifa, Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza. The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib. Several pilgrims have been provided accommodation inside the gurdwara by its management run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). On Tuesday, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill had said officials have been directed to ensure bus service, parking space, proper drinking water, health facilities and uninterrupted power supply to the area for Urs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rouza Sharif
- Muslims
- the district administration
- Parneet Shergill
- Ahmad Sirhindi
- Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee
- Ahmad Faruqi
- Sirhindi
- Akbar
- Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza
- Mujaddid Alf-Isfani
- Jahangir
- Aizaz Khan
- Fatehgarh Sahib
- Shiromani
- Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib
- Khalifa
- Pakistan
- Sirhind
- Rauza
ALSO READ
Senior US diplomat Nuland urges 'timely' and 'fair' elections in Pakistan
Pakistan: Panic grips Karachi street as lion spotted taking casual stroll
Pakistan: Traffic policeman killed in Karachi car accident
Odd News Roundup: Lion escapes into heavy traffic in Pakistani city of Karachi
Pakistan stares at another crisis as sugar prices rise to Rs 185 per kg