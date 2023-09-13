Left Menu

3-day annual Urs begins in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind, where the three-day annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi began on Wednesday. The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:50 IST
3-day annual Urs begins in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of Muslims paid obeisance at the Rouza Sharif in Sirhind, where the three-day annual Urs of Shaikh Ahmad Sirhindi began on Wednesday. A group of 125 pilgrims from Pakistan are participating in the Urs. People belonging to other faiths are also attending the event. On Wednesday evening, Aizaz Khan, the Charge d'affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi, also reached here for the Urs, officials said. He also offered prayers, they said. ''We are providing accommodation and langar to the visitors. Besides, the district administration and police have been very helpful,'' said Rouza Sharif Khalifa, Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza. The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib. Several pilgrims have been provided accommodation inside the gurdwara by its management run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). On Tuesday, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill had said officials have been directed to ensure bus service, parking space, proper drinking water, health facilities and uninterrupted power supply to the area for Urs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023