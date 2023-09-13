Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC seeks govt reply on plea for land ownership rights to residents of Damuvadunga

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the state government within four weeks on a PIL seeking land holding rights to the residents of Jawahar Jyoti Damuvadunga area near Haldwani. Haldwani resident Deepak Balutia had filed the PIL in the high court saying that the total area of Jawahar Jyoti Damuvadunga is spread over 650 acres and more than 7,000 families reside here.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:06 IST
Uttarakhand HC seeks govt reply on plea for land ownership rights to residents of Damuvadunga
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the state government within four weeks on a PIL seeking land holding rights to the residents of Jawahar Jyoti Damuvadunga area near Haldwani. The high court also directed that the Municipal Corporation of Haldwani should be made a party to the public interest litigation (PIL). The plea was heard before the division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal. Haldwani resident Deepak Balutia had filed the PIL in the high court saying that the total area of Jawahar Jyoti Damuvadunga is spread over 650 acres and more than 7,000 families reside here. This area was part of reserved forest land. However, in December 2015, it was converted from reserved forest area to unreserved land. In December 2016, the governor gave approval to make it a separate revenue village, the PIL said. After this, Jawahar Jyoti Damuvadunga was subjected to survey. However, the state government, without any valid reason, stopped the action through a notification issued in May 2020, the PIL said and sought removal of the ban on the settlement process and give land holding rights to the local residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023