Anti-Gang Unit in Gauteng arrests 73 gangsters

Of these, three have been convicted to life in prison, and an additional combined 130 years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Ongoing investigations by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Gauteng are bearing fruit, as the unit  has so far arrested 73 gangsters in connection with 90 criminal acts.

The rest are still behind bars and on trial for a spate of crimes such as murder, attempted murder, possession of weapons and ammunition, possession of suspected motor vehicles and drugs, among others.

These police breakthroughs are only for gang activities within the Sophiatown, Langlaagte and Eldorado Park areas within the Johannesburg district.

Some of the suspects have been positively linked to crimes committed in more than one policing precinct. Only four of the charges are outside of the abovementioned areas.

"The fact that these 73 are facing 90 charges tells us that they were the source of terror within those areas, and further charges against them cannot be ruled out as the Anti-Gang Unit is still investigating," said Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the Gauteng Police Commissioner.

The South African Police Service in Gauteng is anticipating the best outcomes for the dockets on trial, considering the level of investigations that culminated in their arrests and the evidence gathered. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

