4 killed, 9 injured in two-vehicle collision in Kanpur

Four people were killed and nine injured in a collision between a pickup van and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Afzalpur turn in Bidhnu area, they said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Sadiq (55), his wife Shahnaz (45), Hajra (42) and Golu (4). The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said.

The nine injured in the accident have been admitted to hospital, they added.

The incident took place when the couple and their family members were on their way to Ghatampur area of the district.

Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma told PTI over the phone that the loader ferrying 11 people was travelling to Ghatampur and had allegedly overtook a tractor-trolley collided head-on with a dumper truck coming from opposite site resulted into four deaths.

The erring truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has also been impounded.

