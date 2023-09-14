Left Menu

Karnataka govt declares 195 taluks as drought-hit, to seek relief from Centre

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:12 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said 195 taluks in the state have been declared as drought hit, as per norms, and a memorandum will be submitted to the central government seeking relief.

The state has a total of 236 taluks in 31 districts.

''As per NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) norms 195 taluks have been declared as drought hit, after getting a survey done and going through its report,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state will seek drought relief from the Centre and will be submitting a memorandum in this regard.

The state government today issued an official order, declaring drought in 195 taluks.

Taluks with severe drought includes Bengaluru East, Devanahalli, Doddaballapura, Hosakote and Nelamangala, surrounding the capital city.

The cabinet sub-committee on disaster management has concluded that as many as 195 taluks in the state are drought-hit.

As per the union government’s guidelines, following the survey, 161 taluks have severe drought, and 34 taluks have moderate drought. There are 40 other taluks facing rain deficit, but the government is not able to declare them as drought-hit, as per guidelines.

