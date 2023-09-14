Case registered against two for assaulting staffers of power company

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two persons for assaulting as many employees of a power distribution company and holding them captive, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Tejas Shirke and Subham Shirke from Dombivili allegedly attacked two employees of state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited when the MSEDCL staffers were taking away their electric meters over non-payment of bills.

The accused also allegedly held the victims captive. The two alerted their colleagues who rushed to the spot and rescued them. On a complaint by the MSEDCL employees on Wednesday night, the police registered a case against Tejas and Subham, though no arrests have been made yet, said the station house officer of Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli.

