PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:10 IST
Delhi Police chief directs DCPs to host dinner for personnel deployed during G20 Summit
Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed deputy commissioners of the Delhi Police's 15 districts to organise a 'bada khana' for staff as a token of appreciation for their efforts during the G20 Summit, officials said on Thursday.

Issuing the order, Arora directed the deputy commissioners to organise the 'bada khana' for staff at police stations in their jurisdiction according to their convenience, they added.

The 'bada khana' is a traditional banquet where personnel of all ranks dine together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited for dinner around 450 Delhi Police personnel -- from the ranks of constable to inspector -- on Saturday to thank them for their contribution in providing security during the summit. The names of personnel who performed their duties despite personal hardships and family issues are likely to be specially included.

On Monday, Arora awarded the commissioner's special commendation disc and certificates to the officers and the personnel for their contribution to the summit arrangement.

The two-day summit on Saturday and Sunday was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police were deployed for security during the mega event.

