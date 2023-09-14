Left Menu

UP: Woman dies during delivery in Muzaffarnagar; hospital owner, doctor held

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:44 IST
Two days after a woman died during delivery at a private hospital here, police on Thursday arrested the hospital owner and a doctor after lodging an FIR on the matter, officials said.

Six people, including the owner of the Sargam Hospital, have been booked for negligence of duty and attacking the family members of the deceased, they said.

The pregnant Dalit woman named Jyoti was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, police said, adding she and her fetus died before delivery allegedly due to negligence.

Police have lodged an FIR under relevant section of the IPC based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband named Satendra.

A police team arrested the hospital owner Amrish and a doctor named Ahsan after registering the FIR at the Tahana Bhawan police station, Circle Officer (CO) Amar Deep Maurya told the media here.

''It was also revealed that the hospital was operating without registration following which it was sealed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO),'' he added.

