Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video with minor
El Confidencial newspaper reported earlier citing sources that those arrested were three players from the youth academy, the reserve team and the third team, and that the case stemmed from a police complaint filed on Sept.
Spanish police have arrested at least three unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor, a police spokesperson said on Thursday. The arrests come at a difficult moment in Spanish football amid allegations of sexual abuse against former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales who kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips last month.
Real Madrid officials were not immediately available for comment. El Confidencial newspaper reported earlier citing sources that those arrested were three players from the youth academy, the reserve team and the third team, and that the case stemmed from a police complaint filed on Sept. 6 in the Canary Islands by the mother of the underage victim.
