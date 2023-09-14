Left Menu

Sarpanch kills wife in J-K's Rajouri, arrested

He has been arrested after the registration of a case under charges of murder.According to the police, Yashpal, the sarpanch of Panchayat Halka Patrara, fired upon his wife, Neelam Devi, 46, using a .303 rifle in Sunderbani area of the district.An injured Neelam Devi was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Sunderbani by her family members.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:56 IST
A sarpanch allegedly shot dead his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said. He has been arrested after the registration of a case under charges of murder.

According to the police, Yashpal, the sarpanch of Panchayat Halka Patrara, fired upon his wife, Neelam Devi, 46, using a .303 rifle in Sunderbani area of the district.

An injured Neelam Devi was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Sunderbani by her family members. She was subsequently referred to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, where she died later.

A case of murder was registered and the accused arrested, the police said.

The rifle, which was issued by the police to Yashpal as a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member, has been seized.

