Mumbai: Cops return Rs 5 lakh stolen from Tanzanian national in June

Mumbai Police on Thursday returned items worth Rs 5 lakh a Tanzanian national lost after thieves snatched her bag in Colaba, an official said.The theft took place in June after which a case was registered, he said.Three persons were arrested for the theft and looted property was recovered.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 00:01 IST
Mumbai Police on Thursday returned items worth Rs 5 lakh a Tanzanian national lost after thieves snatched her bag in Colaba, an official said.

The theft took place in June after which a case was registered, he said.

''Three persons were arrested for the theft and looted property was recovered. The police managed to obtain an order from the court on returning it to the woman. On Thursday, the property was returned,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

