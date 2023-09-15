Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating USD 21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the US during the United Nations General Assembly.
Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as USD 21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.
