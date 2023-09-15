Left Menu

UP: 3 brothers fight over insurance money received due to mother's death, 1 dead

After her death, the insurance amount of Rs 2 lakh, was transferred to the account of Rajbahadur, the eldest son, a few days ago, the CO said.This led to an argument among the three on Thursday night. The argument subsequently led to a quarrel, and finally resulted in an exchange of blows.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A dispute over the share of an insurance amount led to an exchange of blows among three brothers in Paschim Tola area here, causing the death of them, police said on Friday.

The three brothers on Thursday argued over Rs 2 lakh insurance money received by the elder brother following their mother’s death, they said.

The youngest of three brothers, identified as Ram Asrey (45), died in the incident, they added.

Police said that based on complaints received from family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against the other two brothers in Purwa police station here.

Purwa Circle Officer Deepak Singh, citing family members of the deceased, on Friday said that nine months ago Ramrani died in a road accident. After her death, the insurance amount of Rs 2 lakh, was transferred to the account of Rajbahadur, the eldest son, a few days ago, the CO said.

This led to an argument among the three on Thursday night. The argument subsequently led to a quarrel, and finally resulted in an exchange of blows. The three brothers allegedly also attacked each other with sticks, the officer said.

Singh said Ram Asrey, the youngest of three brothers, was seriously injured and was first taken to a community health centre in Purwa, and then to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

He added that based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against his brothers.

The CO also said that efforts are on to nab the accused persons.

