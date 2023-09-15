Two killed in TN while making country bomb
Two persons were killed in an explosion at Natham in this district on Friday while making a country bomb, police said.
The victims were killed on the spot, police said without divulging further details.
Investigation is on to find out why the deceased were making the explosives, including whether it was to be used against wild animals.
