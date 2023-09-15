Ukraine sea drone damages small Russian missile ship off Crimea- Kyiv source
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian sea drone damaged the "Samum" small Russian missile ship in an attack at the entrance to occupied Crimea's Sevastopol Bay on Thursday and the vessel had to be towed away for repairs, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Friday.
Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it repelled an attack on the Samum in the Black Sea, during which it destroyed a naval drone. Reuters could not independently verify the two accounts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sevastopol Bay
- Crimea
- Ukrainian
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian drones attack Russian town home to nuclear plant
Ukrainian drones attack Russia's Kurchatov - governor
Ukrainian drone attacks Russian town near major nuclear plant
Two more ships leave Ukrainian Black Sea port under temporary corridor
It's joy mixed with sorrow as Ukrainian children go back to school in the midst of war