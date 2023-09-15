Left Menu

Ukraine sea drone damages small Russian missile ship off Crimea- Kyiv source

Updated: 15-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:35 IST
A Ukrainian sea drone damaged the "Samum" small Russian missile ship in an attack at the entrance to occupied Crimea's Sevastopol Bay on Thursday and the vessel had to be towed away for repairs, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Friday.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it repelled an attack on the Samum in the Black Sea, during which it destroyed a naval drone. Reuters could not independently verify the two accounts.

