Pakistan boosts prices of petrol, diesel for second time in a month
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:58 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan on Friday implemented big increases in petrol and diesel prices, the second one in a month.
The government raised petrol prices by 26.02 rupees to 331.38 rupees a litre and diesel prices by 17.34 rupees to 329.18 rupees a litre, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Also Read: IMF asks for details as Pakistan plans relief in electricity bills amid protests
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement