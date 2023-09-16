Left Menu

Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., source says

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 05:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 05:37 IST
Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States, a Mexican government source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican news network Milenio reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited, citing U.S. official sources.

