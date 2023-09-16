Left Menu

64-year-old man booked for cheating two developers, CIDCO of Rs 60 crore

The police in Maharashtras Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 64-year-old man for allegedly cheating two developers and state body CIDCO of nearly Rs 60 crore over a piece of land, an official said on Saturday.Accused Shirish Gharat, a resident of Belpada in Kharghar, owned a 2,500 square metre plot in his area, said the official from Navi Mumbai police.

64-year-old man booked for cheating two developers, CIDCO of Rs 60 crore
The police in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 64-year-old man for allegedly cheating two developers and state body CIDCO of nearly Rs 60 crore over a piece of land, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Shirish Gharat, a resident of Belpada in Kharghar, owned a 2,500 square metre plot in his area, said the official from Navi Mumbai police. He struck a deal with two developers in 2022 to sell the land for Rs 7 crore. After receiving Rs 1.98 crore, he transferred it in their names.

However, Gharat prepared fake documents to show that the plot was his and submitted the papers to the planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). In exchange, he received another piece of land, the official said.

After the alleged fraud was exposed during verification, the official said, the CBD Belapur police on Friday registered a case against Gharat for cheating the developers and CIDCO of Rs 60 crore.

Gharat is also being probed by the Economic Offences Wing, he added.

