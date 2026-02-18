FedEx Invests Rs 2,500 Crore in Automated Cargo Hub at Navi Mumbai
FedEx is investing over Rs 2,500 crore to develop a 300,000 sq ft automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The hub will enhance India's trade corridor, create jobs, and support global trade flows, particularly benefitting high-value and time-sensitive sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster India's international trade infrastructure, FedEx announced a substantial investment exceeding Rs 2,500 crore in a state-of-the-art automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The new facility, designed as a regional consolidation hub, marks a significant collaboration with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.
During the ceremonial groundbreaking, attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries, FedEx underscored its commitment to enhancing western India's role as a global logistics gateway. The hub promises to create over 6,000 jobs and is poised to support both regional and international distribution networks.
The hub will feature cutting-edge technology including advanced sorting systems and high-speed screening, aiming to improve transit times and reliability for sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals. This development is pivotal for micro, small, and medium enterprises, strengthening their export-import capabilities and integrating India's trade corridor with global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
