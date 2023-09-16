Transport firm owner, driver booked for stealing base oil worth Rs 30.57 lakh in Palghar

An offence has been registered against the owner of a transport company and a tanker driver for allegedly stealing base oil worth Rs 30.57 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The transporter was asked to deliver more than 30 MT of base oil to a customer on August 30. But the accused duo allegedly misappropriated the stock, inspector Sagar Tilekar of Naigaon police station said. Based on a complaint, a case under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against transporter Sujit Jha and tanker driver Brijesh Yadav, he said. The police managed to track down the tanker used to transport the oil and recovered the stock of 27 MT of base oil worth Rs 27 lakh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)