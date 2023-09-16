Adequate forces deployed to watch out for any terrorist movement into J-K's Kishtwar: Police

As a gunfight between terrorists and security forces is underway in south Kashmir's Anantnag, adequate forces have been deployed in the upper reaches of Kishtwar to watch out for any terrorist movement from across the Pir Panjal Range, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The gunfight in forested areas of Kokernag has been going on since Wednesday. Three Army personnel and a police officer were killed in the gunfight on Wednesday.

''For the last three days, adequate personnel of police and army are deployed in the higher reaches of Singhpora and we are dominating the area,'' Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal said.

Singhpora connects Kishtwar with Kokernag but the road between the two sides of the Pir Panjal usually remains cut off during the winter owing to heavy snowfall at the 12,500-foot-high Sadna top. At present, a 10.3-km Vailoo-Singhpora tunnel has been under construction since 2009 to ensure round-the-year connectivity.

The SSP said police and army are working in close coordination to tackle any situation. ''If there is any movement (of terrorists from the Kokernag side), we are active on that front,'' he said.

The operation to flush out terrorists from the dense forest at Gadole in Anantnag district entered its fourth day on Saturday as drones and helicopters were pressed into service to track and neutralise the ultras who killed the four security forces personnel on Wednesday.

Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed by the terrorists on Wednesday.

