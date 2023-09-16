Left Menu

Visva-Bharati submits to court docus supporting eviction notice to Amartya Sen

PTI | Suri | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:20 IST
Visva-Bharati submits to court docus supporting eviction notice to Amartya Sen
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Visva-Bharati university on Saturday submitted several documents to a court in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to justify the eviction notice it has served on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to vacate 0.13 acre (5,500 square feet) of land which the varsity claims he is illegally occupying.

District Judge Sudeshna De (Chatterjee) on August 8 stayed the eviction notice and directed that the stay will be in force till the disposal of the main case related to the ownership of the plot in the Santiniketan campus of the central university.

The court was hearing a case in which the economist challenged the eviction notice.

“Today the university authorities submitted several documents in support of the eviction order. We have asked for copies of them. The court will pass the order on whether we can get those documents on September 21,” said Rahul Auddy, one of the lawyers of Sen.

Visva-Bharati had sent the eviction notice to the economist on April 19, asking him to vacate 0.13 acres of the total 1.38 acres of land of his ancestral residence ‘Pratichi’ in Santiniketan by May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023