Hearing of defamation case filed by RSS worker against Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwandi court adjourned

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:33 IST
A magistrate's court at Bhiwandi in the district on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a defamation case filed by an RSS worker against Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) L C Wadikar deferred the hearing to October 21, as Gandhi's lawyer Narayan Iyer told the court that a writ petition filed by his client in the Bombay High Court regarding the trial is still pending. The criminal defamation case has been filed by local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Rajesh Kunte over the Congress leader's alleged statement at an election rally near Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, that ''the RSS people killed (Mahatma) Gandhi.'' Rahul Gandhi defamed the RSS by making this false claim, Kunte's complaint said.

