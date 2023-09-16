Left Menu

Woman raped by brother-in-law in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in north Delhis Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Saturday. He then made raped the woman and when she opposed it, he slapped her and also recorded a video of her, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:34 IST
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Saturday. The complainant reported that her brother-in-law invited them for dinner at his home in Railway Colony Daya Basti and they reached there on June 29 around 8.30 pm, police said.

Her husband went outside for some work. Meanwhile, her brother-in-law offered her a sweet, following which she started feeling dizzy, a senior police officer said. He then made raped the woman and when she opposed it, he slapped her and also recorded a video of her, the officer said. The accused threatened to kill the victim and also blackmailed her. A case was registered and an investigation taken up on the complaint of the woman, the officer added.

