Tourist drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in HP's Dharamshala

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:05 IST
A 32-year-old tourist from Punjab drowned here while bathing in a canal near the Bhagsu Nag waterfall, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Pawan Kumar, while bathing near the waterfall, was swept away in the strong currents, they added. Kangra ASP Bir Bahadur said the McLeodganj police received information about the incident on Saturday evening from one Amit Kumar who reported that he and his four friends were taking bath in the canal near Bhagsu Nag waterfall when suddenly the water level increased and his friend Pawan got washed away.

Police rushed to the spot with a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and started searching for Pawan, Bahadur said.

Pawan was a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab, the police said.

Pawan's body was recovered about 100 meters down from the place of the incident, the ASP said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

