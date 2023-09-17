Adityanath inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 343 crore in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in Gorakhpur district.

He also said that if someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, 'Yamraj' (deity of death) will be waiting for him.

Adityanath inaugurated 35 development projects and laid the foundation stones for 41 projects, including roads, drainage systems, sewage management, and public facilities like a trauma centre and a museum.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said that his government was committed to development, public welfare, and ensuring that the benefits of schemes reach all people without discrimination. ''If citizens also fulfil their responsibilities along with the government, those hindering development projects will be exposed. The government is actively working to remove barriers to development projects,'' he said. He mentioned the importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order but stressed that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system.

''Negligence in development work will not be tolerated at any level,'' he said and highlighted how Gorakhpur has emerged as a ''symbol of development and progress'' in the last six years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath praised Ramgarhtal Lake in Gorakhpur for its beauty, saying it is better than the lakes in Kashmir and has become a new attraction for people visiting the city.

He also spoke about various development initiatives in Gorakhpur, such as the re-establishment of fertiliser plants, AIIMS, and educational institutions while highlighting the transformation of schools and colleges.

The chief minister also honoured sanitation workers and beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Awas Yojana, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

