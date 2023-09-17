Left Menu

Coast Guard ship Samudra Prahari on overseas deployment to ASEAN countries

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Prahari, a specialised pollution control vessel, is currently on an overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, officials said on Sunday.

The deployment is from September 11 to October 4, according to an official statement.

This deployment is part of India's ASEAN initiatives for marine pollution response, showcasing the pollution response capabilities of the ICG and its commitment to addressing marine pollution issues and enhancing capacity in the region, the statement said.

The ship is equipped with a Chetak helicopter in pollution response configuration, enhancing its capabilities in the area. This initiative was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the ASEAN defence ministers' meeting as also at a meeting in Cambodia in November 2022, it added.

During the deployment, the ship is scheduled to make port calls in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta. It will demonstrate the ICG's pollution response capabilities and dedication to collaborative efforts for marine pollution response, the officials said.

As part of an overseas exchange programme, the ship has 13 NCC cadets on board who will participate in ''Puneet Sagar Abhiyan'', an international outreach programme focused on beach clean-ups, and similar activities in coordination with partner nations, the statement said.

The visit holds significance in strengthening bilateral relationships with key maritime agencies, including the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre and BAKAMLA (Indonesia Maritime Security Agency). These relationships have evolved over the years to ensure the safety, security and cleanliness of the seas in the region, the statement said.

Engagements with senior officials and personnel from these agencies during the visit will further enhance regional safety and security, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

