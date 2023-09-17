Left Menu

Delhi services dept urges Bharadwaj to continue or surrender his secretary facing 'misconduct'

In a communication to Bharadwaj, who holds multiple portfolios of Water, Health, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Urban Development, the department highlighted the previous incidents of his secretary Om Prakash Mishras misconduct.One of the instances pertains to his tenure at the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC, the communication said.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government's Services Department has urged minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to consider continuing or surrendering the services of his secretary, who is accused of "misconduct" during his previous stint with NDMC.

There was no immediate reaction from the government on the communication. In a communication to Bharadwaj, who holds multiple portfolios of Water, Health, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Urban Development, the department highlighted the previous incidents of his secretary Om Prakash Mishra's misconduct.

One of the instances pertains to his tenure at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the communication said. ''CBI, submitted its report dated 24.01.2022 to the NDMC along with self-contained note, whereby CBI informed the NDMC that competent authority of CBI has recommended departmental action against Om Prakash Mishra for handing over the operation of parking lots of NDMC to DIMTS Ltd. without approval of the council of the NDMC despite repeated advise by finance and legal department and without signing of MoU,'' it said. Mishra, a DANICS officer, is currently serving as secretary to Bharadwaj. "I am further directed to request that keeping in the view the confirmed misconducts, during discharging of duties, by the aforesaid officer, which are of serious and grave nature and under investigation by the several authorities like CBI, MHA and DOV (GNCTD), it is humbly requested to kindly consider whether to continue/surrender the services of O P Mishra, DANICS: 1995, or any suitable officer can be posted with a clear vigilance record, since your office deals with the sensitive nature of public work,'' it said.

