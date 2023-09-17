Left Menu

Ukraine general says Klishchiivka village near Bakhmut recaptured

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:22 IST
The general in command of Ukraine's ground forces said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the eastern village of Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut, which the Russians claimed control of in January.

"Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians and liberated," Alexander Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said in a Telegram post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

