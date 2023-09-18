Left Menu

Russia defence ministry says forces downed Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Russia's defence ministry said its forces downed three Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea on Sunday evening. The ministry said air defence systems destroyed one drone at about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time, an hour after it said its forces downed another two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the same area.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces downed three Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea on Sunday evening.

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed one drone at about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time, an hour after it said its forces downed another two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the same area. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major Black Sea port, said debris from the downed third drone fell over farmland and no damage was done.

He also said that if anyone saw smoke in the South Bay area, the Black Sea Fleet reported this was due to "standard aerosol camouflage." He said all was calm in the city and that despite the unpleasant smell from the camouflage, it was safe. Earlier Russia's defence ministry said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region. Reuters could not verify the reports.

