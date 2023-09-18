Taiwan urges China to stop 'destructive' military activities
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-09-2023
Taiwan's defence ministry on Monday urged China to stop "destructive, unilateral action" after reporting a spike in Chinese military activities near the island, warning such harassment could lead to a sharp increase in tensions.
The ministry said that since Sunday it had spotted 103 Chinese military aircraft carrying out missions over the sea, which it referred to as a "recent high".
