Taiwan urges China to stop 'destructive' military activities

Taiwan's defence ministry on Monday urged China to stop "destructive, unilateral action" after reporting a spike in Chinese military activities near the island, warning such harassment could lead to a sharp increase in tensions.

The ministry said that since Sunday it had spotted 103 Chinese military aircraft carrying out missions over the sea, which it referred to as a "recent high".

