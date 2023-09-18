UP: Three boys drown while bathing in pond

Three teenagers have drowned while bathing in a pond in Dumariaganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

Gaurav (13), Narain (15) and Sagar (14) were taking bath in the pond and the slipped into deep water and drowned, police said.

Later, their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, they said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.