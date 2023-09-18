Left Menu

Drone crashes in northern Iranian city- state media

A drone crashed in a residential area of the northern Iranian city of Gorgan, Iranian state media said. The chief of police of Golestan province told semi-official Tasnim news agency the situation was under control and that some debris from the object landed outside the city.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A drone crashed in a residential area of the northern Iranian city of Gorgan, Iranian state media said. No casualties have so far been reported and law enforcement said they were investigating the incident.

Iranian news media have shared several photos and videos of a burnt object lying in a street, with nearby shops having their windows smashed and cars sustaining damage. Police have cordoned off the area. The chief of police of Golestan province told semi-official Tasnim news agency the situation was under control and that some debris from the object landed outside the city.

