560 gelatin sticks found in car in J-K's Kishtwar, one arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man was arrested after 560 gelatin sticks weighing around 70 kilograms were found in his car in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The explosive substance used in road construction work was being transported illegally by the man and an FIR was registered against him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

He said a joint checking party of police and security forces intercepted the car following specific inputs at Zelna village on Sunday and seized the gelatin sticks.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the material was being transported by a contractor involved in road construction from Gadigarh to Paddar, the official said.

''There is a set procedure for transporting such materials to avoid its pilferage. We have taken a serious note of the illegal transportation of the gelatin sticks and registered an FIR for a thorough investigation,'' the SSP said.

He said appropriate action would be ensured against the contractor.

