Romanian PM: will ask to extend trade ban on Ukraine grain if import requests rise
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania will look to extend a trade ban on Ukrainian grain if import requests rise, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.
He said Romania had not seen requests to import grain from Ukraine since the European Commission decided on Friday not to extend a ban on imports on Friday, prompting Poland, Slovakia and Hungary to impose their own restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- European Commission
- Hungary
- Marcel Ciolacu
- Romania
- Slovakia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey's president
Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
Russia strikes Ukrainian grain exporting port before Putin-Erdogan talks
Romania says Russia's attack on Ukrainian ports did not pose direct military threat
LG Magna e-Powertrain expands footprint with new facility in Hungary