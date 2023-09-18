Left Menu

Loot, murder suspect held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

The encounter took place late Sunday night during a check near Dadha roundabout under Kasna Police Station area, Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said. Singh, it emerged during the initial probe, has been accused in around a dozen criminal cases including those of murder, loot, dacoity and their planning, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Hapur districts, Kumar said.

A suspected criminal allegedly involved in about a dozen cases, including loot and murder, was shot at and arrested by police in Greater Noida, an officer said on Monday. The encounter took place late Sunday night during a check near Dadha roundabout under Kasna Police Station area, Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said. ''The accused was on a motorcycle when he was gestured to stop for an inquiry at the police check point. However, instead of stopping there, he sped away towards Dadha roundabout. The police party tried to stop him but he opened fire on them,'' Kumar said. ''He was then tactically overpowered by the police party which opened retaliatory fire in which he suffered a gunshot injury after which he was taken into custody. ''A pistol and some bullets were seized from his possession. He was taken to a hospital for treatment,'' the Additional DCP said. Later, the person was identified as Chandrabhan Singh, 40, a resident of Gulawathi area of adjoining Bulandshahr district, the officer said. Singh, it emerged during the initial probe, has been accused in around a dozen criminal cases including those of murder, loot, dacoity and their planning, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Hapur districts, Kumar said.

