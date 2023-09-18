China c.bank, forex regulator meet with foreign companies

China's central bank and forex regulator on Monday met with foreign financial institutions and companies, including Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Tesla, according to a statement by the central bank.

China will improve its policies, and create a market-oriented and international-level business climate, said Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People's Bank of China, according to the statement.

