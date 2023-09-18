China c.bank, forex regulator meet with foreign companies
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:07 IST
- Country:
- China
China's central bank and forex regulator on Monday met with foreign financial institutions and companies, including Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Tesla, according to a statement by the central bank.
China will improve its policies, and create a market-oriented and international-level business climate, said Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People's Bank of China, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morgan Stanley
- HSBC
- Pan Gongsheng
- Tesla
- Deutsche Bank
- China
- People's Bank of China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HSBC India launches 'ONDC in a Box'
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Tesla leads megacap rally; inflation data in focus
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open as Tesla rallies; inflation data in focus
Tesla jumps on prediction supercomputer unit could add $600 bln to mkt value
Tesla supercomputer could boost EV maker's market cap by $600 bln - Morgan Stanley