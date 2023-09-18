DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 18

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 ** NEW YORK CITY - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev travels to New York to take part in the UN debates and Central Asia- USA summit.

** MOSCOW - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Russia for security talks. (To Sept. 21) ** NEW YORK CITY - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Working Visit to UNGA78 media programme. (To Sept. 20)

** NEW YORK CITY - China's Vice President Han Zheng will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York. ** BERLIN - German economy minister Robert Habeck gives the opening address and holds an audience discussion at the Heinrich Boell Foundation's event on energy transition – 0740 GMT.

** BERLIN - German economy minister Robert Habeck opens a conference on microelectronics with key industry representatives in attendance – 1200 GMT. ** NEW YORK CITY - French foreign minister Catherine Colonna holds briefing at the U.N. ahead of UNGA – 1400 GMT.

** NEW YORK CITY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan begins meetings and visits in New York ahead of UNGA. WASHINGTON D.C./BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China. (To Sep 25) MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) WASHINGTON D.C. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept 21)

HELSINKI - The European Commission's Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, will visit Finland (to Sept 19). NEW YORK CITY - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit New York to attend the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (to Sept 22) CALGARY, Canada - Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud is scheduled to speak at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada. - 1400 GMT

MOSCOW - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. – 1500 GMT - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

** NEW YORK CITY - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's gives presentation to investors at Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. ** FRANKFURT - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at Bloomberg Future of Finance conference – 1000 GMT.

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at Spiegel climate conference – 1520 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrive in New York. NEW YORK CITY - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will attend the opening session of the General Debate of the 78th UNGA and attend the reception being hosted by the President of the United States Joe Biden. NEW YORK CITY, United States - British Prime Minister James Cleverly speaks at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York. - 2000 GMT NEW YORK CITY - World leaders gather for the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept. 26) GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

** NEW YORK CITY - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly. NEW YORK CITY - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in New York. PARIS - King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France. (To Sept. 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at the Deutsche Bahn state railway's sustainability forum – 1230 GMT.

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a speech and holds a Q&A session at the GesamtMetall employer association's M+E Industry Day – 1400 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly. The theme of the General Debate of the 78th UNGA has been chosen as "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All". NEW YORK CITY, United States - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. - 1245 GMT ZAGREB - OECD Economic Surveys: Croatia 2023. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics – 1200 GMT. BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will embark on an official visit to China. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the United Nations General Assembly.

MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis departs Rome for two-day trip to Marseille. (To Sept. 23) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis meets French President Emmanuel Macron after the Mediterranean meetings, at the Pharo Palace - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics with military honours in Berlin - 0800 GMT

VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 LIMA - OECD Economic Surveys: Peru 2023. MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel are among those who will take part in the Berlin Global Dialogue, which will bring together 300 global policy and business leaders to discuss the future of the global economy. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 63rd year of independence. CHINA – 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 PARIS - The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Forum on Green Finance and Investment (To Oct 3). JAKARTA - Second ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Oct. 4) GUINEA – 65th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International Day of Non-violence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 12th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 17th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government. (To Oct. 10) LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 MONROVIA - Liberian Senate election. GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty. FIJI – 53rd anniversary of independence. MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

GIBRALTAR - Gibraltar Parliamentary election. BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from NATO countries attend a two day meeting in Brussels (To Oct. 13). GLOBAL - World Sight Day. BALI – 21st anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present his government's 2024 budget in parliament. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 13th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 AUSTRALIA – Australia Referendum Election. WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

WARSAW - Polish Referendum Election. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. WARSAW - Polish Senate Election. WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 12th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 12th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the United States. (To Oct 26) GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a meeting with ministers and deputy ministers. LIBYA – 11th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 11th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, for a visit, which will include state dinner. LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 44th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

GLOBAL - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 12th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 32nd anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 15th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, lasted nearly three days, and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 12th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

