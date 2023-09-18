Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet met here on Monday, the first day of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals.
There was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting of which is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there have been speculation on various bills, including the women reservation bill, that may come up during the session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- The Union Cabinet
- Cabinet
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to PTI: Debt crisis a matter of grave concern for world, especially developing world.
We will continue constructive contribution well past our G20 Presidency: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PTI.
Once seen simply as a large market, India now part of solutions to global challenges: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in interview to PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for reforms in UN, says mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in 21st century.
In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to PTI.