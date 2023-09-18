Left Menu

Farmers hailing from AP take out morcha in Yavatmal to condemn TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:47 IST
Farmers hailing from AP take out morcha in Yavatmal to condemn TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
Farmers hailing from Andhra Pradesh took out a morcha in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday against Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a fraud case.

Several farmers residing in Maregaon, Wani and Jharjamni taluka of Yavatmal took out a morcha in Maregaon condemning Naidu's arrest. Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with a fraud case involving the misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state government.

Farmers raised slogans against the Andhra Pradesh government and demanded that the Central government intervene for Naidu's release.

