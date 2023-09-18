Left Menu

Man held for cheating Mumbai jeweller of Rs 43 lakh with fake gold statute

  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a city-based jeweller of Rs 43 lakh using a fake gold statue, an official said. The city police had to scan 400 to 500 CCTV footages to zero in on the accused for the crime that took place in the western suburb of Kandivali in August, he said. The police have arrested the accused Jitendera Bhopa and are investigating the role of his parents and six to seven unidentified persons in the crime, the official said. According to the police, two people approached a jeweller in Kandivali, claiming that they had an ancient gold statue, which they wished to sell, and the complainant paid them in cash and jewellery worth Rs 43 lakh, he said. Soon after, the complainant found the gold to be fake and lodged a complaint with the police, he said. The police team scanned 400 to 500 CCTV footages from different locations in Mumbai and Rajasthan and finally apprehended the accused from Alwar, the official said, adding that a case of cheating has been registered.

