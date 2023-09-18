Left Menu

UP: Wife hangs self after finding out about husband's suicide

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:29 IST
UP: Wife hangs self after finding out about husband's suicide
A woman allegedly committed suicide at her parent's place after she found out that her husband hanged himself, police said on Monday.

Both husband and wife were living separately at their parent's place when the incidents happened, they said.

Kavita (21) was residing at her parent's place in Bhagirathpur village in Visheshwarganj area when she found out about her husband's alleged suicide. Bajrangi, her husband, hanged himself at Sohariyawa village in Payagpur area on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kavita got a text message from her husband's phone and some time later she heard about his suicide, police said.

Hearing the news, Kavita also hanged herself in her room, they said.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem by police of respective areas and a probe is underway in the matter to ascertain the exact cause of deaths, they said.

Visheshwarganj SHO Anuj Tripathi said that Bajrangi had sent a message to his wife in which he had held his family responsible for the suicide.

''The message sent by Bajrangi is also viral on social media. We are probing the matter,'' he said.

The SHO said Bajrangi was upset with his parents but it is still not known why he took the extreme step.

